Fast Fantasy Tabletop RPG
Fast Fantasy is a lightweight, streamlined version of Dungeon World designed for one-shots and short adventures. Character creation is quick but robust, as the four base character types belie a wealth of creative options. The straightforward yet versatile rules allow for fast, engaging scenes of conflict, roleplay, investigation, and exploration.
- Spice up combat beyond just trading blows, as players can choose what goes awry for them when they would suffer harm.
- Take a creative approach to magic with vast possibilities... depending on what you're willing to risk to wield that power!
- Expand your character's repertoire with archetypes that allow for nearly any fantasy character concept.
- Discover exciting tales of adventure with you and your friends without getting bogged down by the rules.
The game comes with everything you need to play condensed down into a printer-friendly sixteen pages. Each character sheet has everything a player needs to create and play their character. The rest of the pages are chock-full of advice, examples, and adventures to help game masters get a game up and running easily and quickly. Choose from three diverse adventure starters to launch your playgroup right into the action!
|Status
|Released
|Category
|Physical game
|Rating
|Author
|Rules Artificer
|Tags
|Dice, Fantasy, improv, Indie, micro-rpg, One-shot, PbtA, rules-lite, Tabletop, Tabletop role-playing game
|Average session
|A few hours
|Languages
|English
|Accessibility
|Color-blind friendly
|Links
Install instructions
View the .pdf files on your computer or print these pages on 8.5" x 11" (or A4) paper, landscape and single-sided.
You'll want some pencils and erasers, some extra scrap paper, and at least 3 standard, six-sided dice. Ideally, you want 3 dice per person.
Comments
Hola! Me encantaría ver un versión en español para poder compartirla con mi mesa y probar el juego que en inglés parece muy interesante... Ánimo
Sigo trabajando en ella. Febrero y marzo me vinieron con muchas gripes pero ya estoy mejor y sigo traduciendo. Te avisaré cuando la tenga
Que te recuperes pronto 🤗 Genial tener Fast Fantasy en español
This is a great package, thoughtfully put together, full of new ideas and adapted aspects of recent PbtA innovations. I ran Ravenloft and A Simple Dungeon with it. As with any system , it did need some getting used to, coming from DW or even WoDu. I‘ve described a few things that came up on my blog: https://florik.bearblog.dev/takeaways-from-running-fast-fantasy/
Thank you so much for this! I really appreciate your perspective and feedback. I'll take what you've written into account. I'm working on another minor update to the game, but I'm also writing a "Fast FAQs" document that should hopefully address some common questions about the game.
Hi! I am currently creating an online Character Keeper for this game and I have a question regarding the Forsworn archetype: in the move "Sworn Oaths" it says "For each oath you swear to your patron, choose a Power appropriate to your patron.".
Is this "Power" a reference to the Mystic's Power move? In this case, can a player choose the Power "… add +1 , once or more per roll ( how?)" too?
Thanks.
P.D.: This is the template for the Character Keeper in its 1.1 version: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1YYWlTq8TYrdLHNQX1lpw0-9228-1DRyzWT5Fn1kH...
Hello! I'm glad to see you're interested in the game.
Yes, the Powers that Forsworn get alongside their Oaths are just like in the Mystic's playbook; they allow you to cast spells and rituals by borrowing your patron's powers and spending playbook points.
While a player could pick the "add +1, once or more per roll" that Mystics get by default, it would be fairly redundant as each playbook natively gets the ability to spend a point to add +1 to a roll (with narrative grounds to do so). One would gain the ability to do this multiple times per roll, burning through several points in doing so; if that's something that the player values, then it wouldn't be totally useless.
Your character keeper seems great so far!
Hi, just want to say thank you for the char keeper, I have used it and will do so again in an upcoming twoshot.
Great! Is there anything you would like to be improved?
Well... one thing we did come across is the Wildsoul's Take the Risk, which has a small error. "Like your spirit animal" should be optional (and include room for specifying an action), whereas "acting in tandem" should be default.
Updated! Thank you!
Hi! This is a great game and I am enjoying much! Could you please tell me how to create a Monk? I thought I would use the Mystic playbook but the Inflict Harm move says
“Roll 3 dice. If you inflict harm …
• … with magic, use the highest die
• … with crude violence, use the lowest die
and if you are exploiting a weakness, add +1”
So it does not the best playbook to play a martial artist with fast movement and some magical powers.
How would you create a monk? Thanks.
Monks in the D&D sense of the mystical martial artist can be a bit indirect to replicate. I think that the best playbook to start from would be Warrior, since martial mastery is a significant goal here.
From there, if everyone at the table is in agreement that in your world people can train their bodies to the point to be able to achieve supernatural effects... then you can just go for it! Use the write-in spaces under Take the Risk or Mettle to make special abilities that you think a monk would be able to do. You can take inspiration from other playbooks for some of these, like Scoundrel's "to dodge or evade harm" Take the Risk option or the Wildsoul's "move as swiftly as the wind" Wisdom ability.
You can do similar things with equipment. Warriors inflict a lot of harm with "a sturdy weapon" so you can easily go for the brass knuckles or other iconic monk weapons (like a bo staff, using the Wildsoul's staff as an example)... but if everyone at the table is on board with it, you could have your weapon by "Years of hand-to-hand combat training" with maybe the forceful or grasping tags. (This would overrule Warriors typically using the median die when inflicting harm with their body, because your whole body has become a sturdy weapon!) Similarly, you might have "Unencumbered evasion (1 Armor)" in place of the Warrior's usual armor option, showing that you're intentionally traveling lighter (while still accounting for it by "using up" a load checkbox).
As your character progresses, something like a monk would be a good opportunity to make use of an archetype. You could gain more magical powers through Forsworn (and maybe your oaths are to your monastic order, rather than a deity or demon), while something like Martyr works well for a character that's trained their body to its absolute limit and beyond.
Let me know what you think, and I really hope you have a great time playing Fast Fantasy!
Wow! Thank you very much for this explanation. Your ideas are fantastic!
As a fan of World of Dungeons, this is a tight little game.
A question about “Take the Risk”: it appears that on a 10+ characters will both gain what they wish and suffer the cost. Then on 7-9 the first option suggests getting both again while the second option indicates the opportunity to avoid the cost or suffer the cost and gain XP.
Am I understanding the results correctly? They seem to contradict usual PbtA outcomes where 10+ is a full success and 7-9 is a success with consequences.
Nevermind, I figured it out. The results are quite good! Just needed to finish morning coffee.
Also, the Mystic’s defenses are excellent for providing an appropriately flavoured alternative to armour.
Take the Risk does have just a little bit more nuance than your average Defy Danger move. I wanted there to be a way to push your luck on a total success, taking the consequence but rewarding with XP. But I didn't want to allow for a total success to not get what you want, avoid the consequence, and gain XP, because that's a little too boring and safe.
I'm glad you're liking the game so far! Let me know how it goes if you end up running or playing it.
“Mystic’s defenses”? What do you mean?
Defenses are listed on the Mystic playbook under gear.
THIS IS VERY WELL THOUGHT OUT!
You have gained a follower, keep it up!
PD: Is this the final version? If so could you post or send me the original document so I could translate it to spanish for my table? Thanks in advance.
Thank you so much!
If you would, please email me at david.e.bass95@gmail.com. I'll send you the original document so you can do the translation, and if it's alright with you, I'd like to share the Spanish version as well once you're done.
I just sent you an email.
You’ll know that it’s me cos it has the following code: 128 952
I would love to see that Spanish version!
Hello, I got a question regarding the Warrior. One option says:
What is it supposed to mean exactly? I can’t think of any example that could make sense here.
This would mean the character is seeking redemption for something wrong they've done in the past. Something significant and character-defining. Perhaps they killed someone in a fit of anger or an ill-conceived duel when they were young and brash. Maybe they failed to protect someone they cared about deeply.
One of the characters I made for playtesting was a warrior named Braer Vignus. The "great battle he was involved in" was the Battle of Blackwall, where he abandoned his platoon and was dishonorably discharged. Due to this, "what is important to him" is valor - to show bravery in the face of danger, because it's what he lacks (reminder that you also mark XP if you struggle with what's important to you). And so, "his personal goal" is to redeem himself for his past cowardice. He feels like he has to learn to be brave and to atone for what he's done so he can overcome his guilt.
Let me know if you have any other questions, and thanks again for working on the Spanish translation!
I have to say that i’d probably never finish translating it. I am too busy and have many projects already on the making. I’m sorry.
No worries, my guy. Thanks for trying!
Can I take the torch? I have already created the Character Keeper so Having everything in Spanish would be fantastic.
This looks amazing!
I will print and play this babe in next weeks.
Thank you! Please let me know how your play session goes. I hope you and your group have fun!