Fast Fantasy is a lightweight, streamlined version of Dungeon World designed for one-shots and short adventures. Character creation is quick but robust, as the four base character types belie a wealth of creative options. The straightforward yet versatile rules allow for fast, engaging scenes of conflict, roleplay, investigation, and exploration.

Spice up combat beyond just trading blows, as players can choose what goes awry for them when they would suffer harm.



Take a creative approach to magic with vast possibilities... depending on what you're willing to risk to wield that power!

Expand your character's repertoire with archetypes that allow for nearly any fantasy character concept.

Discover exciting tales of adventure with you and your friends without getting bogged down by the rules.

The game comes with everything you need to play condensed down into a printer-friendly sixteen pages. Each character sheet has everything a player needs to create and play their character. The rest of the pages are chock-full of advice, examples, and adventures to help game masters get a game up and running easily and quickly. Choose from three diverse adventure starters to launch your playgroup right into the action!

